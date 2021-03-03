Kentucky flooding: Answers to key questions as water levels begin to recede

Several Eastern Kentucky counties began planning Wednesday for what’s next following massive flooding that swamped houses and businesses, caved in roads and damaged county water systems.

County officials began late Tuesday and early Wednesday advising residents on what they should do for drinking water and banking, and other essential needs or steps after flood damage and evacuations. Lee County officials said that the “road to recovery begins today.”

“We are moving forward,” Lee County government officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Many in our community have lost quite a bit and there is genuine fear about how we are going to come back from this, but we will as a community.”

Beattyville in Lee County, Estill County and Breathitt County were among the hardest-hit areas.

As the region recovers from flooding, here are some resources and tips for the coming days.

Has Kentucky flooding stopped?

National Weather Service flood warnings remained in effect Wednesday morning for communities along the Kentucky River, from Carroll County to Breathitt County. There were also flood warnings for Red River counties and communities along the Ohio, Green and Rolling rivers.

A flood warning has been issued along Laurel River Lake in the areas of Whitley, Laurel, McCreary and Pulaski counties. Entire counties still under flood warnings Wednesday morning included Carter, Boyd, Greenup and Lawrence counties.

In some of the hardest-hit areas, rising water slowed or water levels began to drop.

“The water is falling and more roads are opening up,” Lee County officials said in a Facebook post. “Please continue to be careful when driving, but it will be easier to get around.”

Estill County Emergency Management said Tuesday night that the Kentucky River wasn’t rising nearly as quickly as it was previously. The National Weather Service projected that the Kentucky River near Ravenna, in Estill County, would crest above record level early Wednesday before falling.

“That’s great news,” an emergency management official said Tuesday.

How has flooding affected utilities?

Electricity outages increased to about 6,000 Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, a utility tracking service. Magoffin County had the most outages with more than 2,000.

Conserving water seemed to be a more significant concern in some areas.

Some Estill County residents were asked to conserve water because a water district pump lost power.

“We have enough in our tanks and lines throughout the county to last until tomorrow if we all do our part and only use what we need,” Estill County Water District No. 1 wrote in a Facebook post.

The water district said customers in the north end of the county wouldn’t be affected.

“Once the flood level recedes, the district has crews and electricians on standby ready to restore service as quickly as possible,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “We know, considering everything else our customers are dealing with, that this is not an ideal situation, but we are committed to doing everything we can for our customers.”

A boil water advisory was put in effect in Lee County, and county officials advised that water pressure may be low. Bottled drinking water was available at Happy Top, a community center in Beattyville, according to county officials. More locations for drinking water were expected to be set up Wednesday.

Will there be FEMA assistance?

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said the state has asked FEMA to send an investigator to look at the homes damaged and inundated by flooding. FEMA has support programs to assist areas hit with disasters once a presidential declaration of a major disaster has been announced.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday he would ask for that declaration.

“So many families have lost everything in the midst of this flood,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in Frankfort Wednesday. “It’s going to be our job to help them dig out, to seek the presidential declaration.”

FEMA’s website suggests contacting a local emergency management agency or the American Red Cross or Salvation Army for immediate assistance. FEMA can’t offer support until the disaster is declared.

If a disaster is declared, FEMA has an online application process to apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov.

FEMA assistance can help with uncovered expenses, such as temporary housing.

Can I file an insurance claim? What will I need?

FEMA suggests contacting your insurance agent or carrier “immediately” to report losses. FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program also advise documenting the damage with photos before throwing anything away.

Due to COVID-19, insurance inspections may be done remotely, though an in-person adjustment can be requested, according to FEMA.

“If remote adjustment is possible, the adjuster will guide you on how to collect the documentation required for a successful damage assessment,” FEMA says on its website. “The adjuster will explain the technology and equipment you need (such as a digital camera or smartphone and measuring tools) and make sure you are comfortable using them.”

Documenting damage could take several hours or longer, according to FEMA. It’s also suggested that victims speak with their adjuster about what the insurance policy covers, and take the time to ask any questions or determine next steps.

How can I help Eastern Kentucky victims?

Lee County officials advised anyone wanting to offer assistance to Beattyville and Lee County to call officials in the judge-executive’s office at (606) 560-0721. The county later said “scores of volunteers and agencies are standing by to come in and help with the clean up as soon as the waters lower enough to get into homes and businesses.”

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky was also accepting donations for relief. Donations could be made at appalachianky.org or at any Community Trust Bank location. Checks could also be sent to the foundation at 420 Main Street, Hazard, Ky., 41701.

Josh Hicks, who ran for congressman in Kentucky’s Sixth District last year, urged people to consider donating.

“Folks are hurting and could sure use your help,” he said in a tweet.