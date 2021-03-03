Investigation underway after woman found dead in previously flooded Martin County area

Kentucky State Police cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday in an area that had previously been underwater from flooding.

State police with the Pikeville post were called around noon Tuesday to the Lovely community of Martin County for a report of a possible body. Investigators arrived to find April Brewer, 40, of Lovely dead near River Front Road, according to state police.

The cause of Brewer’s death was still under investigation as of Wednesday, but no foul play was suspected, according to state police. An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.