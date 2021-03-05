Photos show black smoke billowing as Central Kentucky Walmart catches fire

Thick black smoke billowed out from the Walmart in Harrodsburg Friday morning as the building caught fire, reportedly forcing evacuation.

Officials at the Harrodsburg Police Department confirmed that the building on Joseph Drive caught fire Friday morning and first responders were still on scene just before 11 a.m. The Harrodsburg Police Department asked on social media for the public to avoid the area.

“Walmart is closed until further notice and traffic issues will be considerable for some time,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Additional details weren’t provided, but social media posts from people in the area showed significant amounts of smoke pouring out from the building.

Cody Miller, a Harrodsburg resident, said he was pulling up near the building when he noticed the smoke. It appeared to have started at the tire and automotive center, he said.

“We saw about 2 fire trucks and 2 ambulances arrive out here but they had it under control in about 30 minutes,” Miller told the Herald-Leader.

Sheila Kendrick Scott also posted a photo of the smoke and said she was inside when the fire started. She said in a comment that it appeared as though everyone got out safely.