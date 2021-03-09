1 woman, 3 children taken to Kentucky hospitals after SUV collides with a school bus

One woman and three children were taken to hospitals Monday after a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Laurel County, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

The Whitley County school bus driver was the only person in the school bus when the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office, but there were two adults and three children in the SUV. The woman who was hospitalized had to be flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three children were taken to Corbin Healthcare for “treatment of possible injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The school bus driver and the SUV driver were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.