Here’s what the KY legislature is passing on its last day for veto-proof bills

Lawmakers began another busy day of passing bills Tuesday, moving legislation related to broadband access, executive powers, tax breaks and education in a Capitol shrouded in fog from the Kentucky River.

At the end of the day, lawmakers will lose the ability to override any vetoes issued by Gov. Andy Beshear for any other bills they pass during the 2021 legislative session. The Republican-led General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on March 29 and 30 to consider any vetoes issued by the Democratic governor and pass additional legislation.

The deadline put them on a scramble to pass as much as they could by midnight, leading to quick changes and adaptations to bills at the last minute.

On Monday, the House and Senate approved the nearly $12 billion budget, a conservative extension of last year’s one-year budget that would bring the state’s “rainy day” fund to more than $1 billion.

Lawmakers cited uncertainty over how the economy would respond as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about billions in federal relief money as reasons for being conservative with the state’s money.

Here is some of what is moving Tuesday:

Broadband

Lawmakers decided to dip into the $2.4 billion in federal aid coming to Kentucky under the American Rescue Plan to increase broadband access in the state.

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to designate $250 million of the federal money for an expansion of “last-mile” broadband services in hard-to-reach areas, stipulating that no more than $50 million of that could be spent before April 2022.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, said the 2022 General Assembly, which begins next January, could decide more about the broadband funding.

“We’re saying the money is there to get things rolling, to plant the seed, knowing that we are going to be back in January,” he said.

He noted that funding proposals for the project have been up and down in recent weeks.

“Suddenly the federal government says we got money,” he said. “Let’s get people doing it right before we start over-funding and funding in ways that cause potential mischief or poor investment.”

The funding measure was in a committee substitute to House Bill 320.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, supported the amended bill but noted that the legislature on Monday approved a state budget without specifying where the $2.4 billion in federal aid would go.

He said he was concerned about “the piecemeal approach” of using the federal dollars.

COVID-19 orders

A Senate committee passed a House resolution Tuesday that spells out which of Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency orders on COVID-19 would stay in place should the General Assembly win a legal argument against Beshear.

Beshear and the General Assembly are currently battling in court over three bills — House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2. The bills restrict Beshear’s executive orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 and prevent any orders he puts in place from extending beyond 30 days without approval from the General Assembly. Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd has temporarily stopped all three laws from taking effect while he considers their constitutionality.

House Joint Resolution 77 spells out exactly which executive orders the legislature would extend beyond 30 days and is intended to take effect should a judge rule in the General Assembly’s favor on the three bills.

Neither the mask mandate nor restrictions on capacity at businesses are on the legislature’s list of orders to extend.

The General Assembly has not yet appealed the Franklin Circuit Court ruling that kept Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions in place.

State Board of Education

The House knocked down changes the Senate made Monday to House Bill 178 that would have removed two non-voting members from the Kentucky Board of Education — a current teacher and student.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which must decide if it will back down from the changes or send it to a conference committee made up of members from both chambers who will try to iron out their differences.

Both Democrats and Republicans spoke against the Senate’s decision to remove a teacher and a student from the board, particularly since they don’t have voting power.

“I’m just bewildered to why that was necessary,” said Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville.

Tax Breaks

The Senate budget committee added more tax breaks to House Bill 372, which originally was written to give an exemption on sales and use taxes to corporations like Amazon, Facebook and Google if they open data centers inside the state.

That language remains in the bill, which the committee sent to the full Senate. The estimated cost to the state budget would begin at $15 million a year and likely rise, depending on how many data centers opened in the state.

But senators also added language to the bill to create income tax credits and property tax rebates for Kentuckians who work remotely in their homes for out-of-state companies. The credits could be worth up to $5,000 a year for up to five years, plus a rebate on state property taxes on the remote workers’ homes.