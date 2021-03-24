‘Epitome of a dedicated hero.’ Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Brian Moore, 41, died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash. Moore was a celebrated firefighter and paramedic in Paintsville, Ky. Photo via the Elliott County 911 Dispatch Center on Facebook

Eastern Kentucky officials are mourning the loss of a Johnson County firefighter after he died Tuesday following a motorcycle accident.

Brian Moore, 41, died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on Monday, according to Johnson County Emergency Management. He was at the Charleston Area Medical Center hospital in West Virginia when he died, according to his obituary.

The Johnson County sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to social media that Moore was “so much more than the titles of firefighter and paramedic.”

“He was a warm smile in a dark hour,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was a rescuer during a crisis. He was a calm voice in chaos. He was the epitome of a dedicated hero. He left a lasting impression on all that knew him. His loss will be felt by his family, friends, coworkers, and our community.”

Moore was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, according to social media posts. He served as a president in the Brother’s Keeper Motorcycle Club, a motorcycle club for firefighters.

“He served the club, his community, and the world every day,” the Derby City chapter of the motorcycle club said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed by all.”

Ashley Kirk shared a video to Facebook showing law enforcement officers, motorcyclists, firefighters and others in a caravan “bringing him home.”

“He always seemed like such a kind man who loved to serve the community,” she said. “He always spoke any time I saw him and gave a smile. So many prayers for his wife, kids, the fire (department) and my dad who lost a friend.”

Several other emergency service agencies in Kentucky said they were “heartbroken” and that they were thinking of Moore’s family.

“We are heartbroken today with the loss of Brian Moore,” the Elliott County 911 Dispatch Center said in a social media post. “Many here at Elliott County 911 and Elliott County EMS watched Brian grow up. “

Moore’s funeral arrangements were incomplete, but were being handled by Phelps and Son Funeral Home in Paintsville, according to his obituary.