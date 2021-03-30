Kentucky

House fire kills toddler, seriously injures 11-year-old girl and woman in Adair County

A toddler was killed Monday morning and an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a house fire in Adair County.

Kentucky State Police were sent about 5:18 a.m. Monday to a residence on Slick Rock West Road in Adair County after a report of a structure fire. KSP Detective B.J. Burton responded to the fire and learned that there had been three people in the home.

Ruby Stotts, 61, and an 11-year-old girl made it out of the burning building and were airlifted from the scene, according to state police. Stotts was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and the 11-year-old girl with severe burns was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A 20-month-old boy was found deceased inside the home, according to state police.

The exact cause of the fire was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, but foul play was not suspected, according to state police.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Those included the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Adair County Fire Department, Adair County EMS and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to state police.

  Comments  

Business

Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory

March 30, 2021 2:02 PM

Health & Medicine

Kentuckians aged 40 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

March 30, 2021 2:02 PM

Health & Medicine

Kentucky proposal calls for full-day kindergarten funding

March 30, 2021 12:34 PM

Kentucky

Kentucky WWI soldier’s New Testament given to museum

March 30, 2021 10:08 AM

National

Kentucky bill curbs governor’s choice to fill Senate vacancy

March 30, 2021 9:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service