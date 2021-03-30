House fire kills toddler, seriously injures 11-year-old girl and woman in Adair County

A toddler was killed Monday morning and an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a house fire in Adair County.

Kentucky State Police were sent about 5:18 a.m. Monday to a residence on Slick Rock West Road in Adair County after a report of a structure fire. KSP Detective B.J. Burton responded to the fire and learned that there had been three people in the home.

Ruby Stotts, 61, and an 11-year-old girl made it out of the burning building and were airlifted from the scene, according to state police. Stotts was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and the 11-year-old girl with severe burns was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A 20-month-old boy was found deceased inside the home, according to state police.

The exact cause of the fire was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, but foul play was not suspected, according to state police.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Those included the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Adair County Fire Department, Adair County EMS and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to state police.