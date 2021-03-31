Man dead after being shot by Fleming County sheriff’s deputy in Mason County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has died after being shot by a Fleming County sheriff’s deputy in Mason County, according to Kentucky State Police.

At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, the deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in which a male driver and female passenger appeared to be involved in a “physical domestic violence altercation,” according to state police. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

The deputy pursued the driver into neighboring Mason County, where the deputy and male driver got into a “physical struggle” and the deputy fired his weapon, shooting the man, state police Trooper Scott Ferrell said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to state police. The deputy, whose name also wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Kentucky State Police’s Post 8 in Morehead is investigating the shooting at the request of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office. State police often handle the investigations of shootings by law enforcement in Kentucky.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said in a news release. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”