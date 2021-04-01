Biden declares disaster in Kentucky, clearing way for federal money after storms

President Joe Biden approved Wednesday a federal disaster declaration in Kentucky, freeing up federal assistance for the state after severe ice storms that crippled parts of the commonwealth for weeks earlier this year.

The federal money will be available to the state and eligible local governments, plus certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, landslides, and mudslides from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19 in 44 counties, according to an announcement from the White House.

Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe counties are all eligible.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration applied for federal disaster assistance, and local and federal representatives in Kentucky advocated for Biden to approve the declaration.

Eligible applicants can apply for a loan directly through FEMA. The private nonprofit organizations which may be eligible include educational, utility, irrigation, emergency, medical, rehabilitation, and temporary or permanent custodial care facilities, according to FEMA.

Other private nonprofit facilities that provide essential services of a governmental nature to the general public can also apply, according to FEMA. Nonprofits that provide “critical services” (power, water, communications and emergency medical care) may apply for a disaster grant.

All other private nonprofits must first apply to the Small Business Administration for a disaster loan. The Small Business Administration provides loans for physical damage, mitigation assistance and economic injury.

Federal money is also available on a cost-sharing basis for “hazard mitigation measures” for the entire state, according to Biden’s administration.

Major disaster declarations can be used to help people affected by any natural event that the president thinks has overwhelmed state and local governments, including any hurricane, tornado, storm, high water, wind-driven water, tidal wave, tsunami, earthquake, volcanic eruption, landslide, mudslide, snowstorm, or drought, according to FEMA. Fires, floods and explosions are also part of that list.

A “major declaration” differs from an “emergency declaration.” Emergency declarations cannot exceed $5 million worth of federal help, according to FEMA.