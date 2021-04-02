Staffers at KY facility for at-risk teenage boys charged with assaulting a resident

Three staffers at a Kentucky facility for at-risk teen boys have been charged with assault, Kentucky State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

The investigation began after the Clinton County Hospital notified police March 29 that a boy had been brought in with injuries sustained at Foothills Academy in Albany, according to the release.

Trooper Jason Warriner arrested three Foothills employees on March 31.

Gabriel Martin, 18, of Albany is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, while Cecil Nevels, 24, of Monticello, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Chris Dunagan, 20, of Monticello is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, according to the release.

Jeff Choate, who served as a district judge, was the driving force behind creating Foothills Academy, which is licensed to accept up to 72 boys ages 13 to 18 for services such as counseling and help managing anger and changing destructive behavior, according to its website.

It also provides substance abuse treatment.

The head of the academy was not available for comment Friday afternoon, but the facility says it is committed to providing a safe environment for young people that “encourages and promotes changes in values and behavior.”