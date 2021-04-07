Parents charged after 9-day-old baby suffers broken bones, Kentucky cops say

A 9-day-old baby suffered broken bones during an alleged child abuse incident. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 9-day-old child suffered multiple broken bones this week after their parents found the baby face down on the floor of their home, Kentucky police say.

The baby was taken to Louisville’s Norton Children’s Hospital, where police were notified, according to an arrest citation. The child was found to have broken several bones, including the right humerus, left and right radius, right tibia and left and right femur, Louisville police said. The baby also suffered bruising to the left side of their head.

A nurse who examined the baby said, according to police, the child’s injuries are from “inflicted physical abuse” and “show extreme indifference for human life.”

“I can’t believe I hurt my baby this bad,” the mother, Amanda Yff, told officers.

Yff, 26, said Monday she fed the baby and then the father, Brent Bishop, took the child to another room “for a few hours,” according to an arrest citation. Bishop later brought the child back to Yff, who fed the baby a second time before falling asleep again, police said.

When Yff woke up, she and Bishop could not find the newborn.

“(The) mother and father looked and found (the) victim face down on the floor next to the bed,” police said.

During a search warrant at Yff and Bishop’s home, officers found the parents had substances that appeared to be cocaine and meth, as well as oxycodone pills, Adderall pills, sleeping pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia — indicating they were selling the drugs, police said.

Bishop, 30, and Yff were charged with complicity to first-degree child abuse as well as multiple drug charges, court records show. They remain in jail on $150,000 bonds.