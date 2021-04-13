Kentucky

Lexington’s Walker Buehler celebrates Dodgers World Series ring in true Kentucky way

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler gets the ball back from the infield after recording an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Lexington native Walker Buehler celebrated receiving his World Series ring last week as any Kentuckian would do — with a little bourbon.

Buehler, who attended Henry Clay High School before starring for the Los Angeles Dodgers, gifted his teammates and coaches with a custom engraved bottle of Eagle Rare 10-Year Bourbon. The starting pitcher teamed up with Buffalo Trace Distillery for the thoughtful gift.

After Friday’s game, when Buehler tossed six shutout innings, he and teammate Justin Turner each took a swig out of the bottle.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler showed off his World Series ring and a custom bottle of bourbon from Eagle Rare. Buffalo Trace

“Thanks for the bottle for the boys,” Buehler posted in his Instagram story to Buffalo Trace and Eagle Rare.

The 26-year-old Buehler, a fan of Eagle Rare bourbon, took a VIP tour last fall at Buffalo Trace, the distillery said. He also had a tasting with Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley.

Buehler is off to a hot start this year for the Dodgers, allowing just two earned runs in 12 innings pitched.

He was instrumental in helping the Dodgers to their first World Series in since 1988 last year. He allowed just five earned runs in his five postseason starts.

Earlier this year, he was named one of the 10 finalists for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

