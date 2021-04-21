Doctor accused of improperly touching female patient suspended in Kentucky

KANSAS CITY STAR

Kentucky regulators have suspended the license of a doctor accused of inappropriately touching a patient.

Dr. Marcus F. Cox lives in Ohio, but was licensed in Kentucky and had applied to renew his license in the state in January, according to state records.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure released a complaint and emergency order of suspension against Cox on Tuesday.

The action was based on findings made against Cox in two cases in Ohio.

One woman told regulators there that when she went to see Cox in July 2017 for a lesion on her shin, he backed her into a corner of the examination room, lifted up her top and bra and fondled her breasts.

The woman said she was too afraid to move.

“I was frozen. There is not just fight or flight, there is freeze, and I froze,” the woman said in testimony to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Cox left the exam room after a minute or so, the woman said.

In a separate case, a woman said Cox made remarks to her during exams that made her uncomfortable, saying she was “always doing hot,” and telling her she looked like a dancer and that he would love to see her dance, according to records in Ohio.

Cox flaty denied touching the first woman in an inappropriate way and said his comments to the second woman were only meant to put her at ease during exams.

However, Ohio permanently revoked Cox’s medical license in February and fined him $6,000.

Cox disclosed the investigation in Ohio when he applied to renew his Kentucky license.

Cox said in a hearing last year that he was licensed in Kentucky, Louisiana and Washington, D.C., because he took temporary work in states other than Ohio.

He was not practicing in Kentucky when he applied to renew his license.

Cox tried to get a stay on the revocation order in Ohio, but a judge turned down his request, according to court records.