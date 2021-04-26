‘My dogs were my life.’ Kentucky kennel fire kills dozens of dogs, owner devastated.

A dog kennel in a Kentucky community caught fire on Friday, April 23, 2021, killing dozens of dogs, according to the owner. The owner said the loss was “devastating.” Screenshot via Doggy Style Kennels on Facebook

Almost every dog at a Bardstown kennel is dead after a massive fire broke out, causing “devastating” damage.

Doggy Style Kennels, a facility that raised, trained and bred Labrador retrievers, lost all but one of its dogs Friday when the owner came home to find the entire kennel had caught fire.

“I came home from town today with a load of dog food to find my kennels in flames,” owner Ron Kraemer said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

The lone survivor was a dog named Candy, he said. She somehow got through the gate and escaped the fire.

“You can imagine how devastating this is,” he said. “My dogs were my life.”

Kraemer shared a video on his company Facebook page which showed the severity of the fire.

Kraemer appeared to have dozens of dogs at his kennels, according to his Facebook page. Some were less than a month old.

Kraemer said his business – which is intended to provide “the highest quality” family pets, sport pets and service dogs – will return. A community member started a GoFundMe page to raise money to rebuild the kennels.

Danielle O’Rourke, the page organizer, got a dog named Lucy from Kraemer’s business, she said on her GoFundMe post.

“I know how much Ron loved his dogs just from experiencing his business personally, his voices on the videos he always shared, and because my Lucy was one of the best gifts I could have ever received,” O’Rourke said.

Kraemer didn’t say how the fire may have started. He told WLKY, a Louisville news station, that he someone called him to tell him about the kennel fire before he got back home.