Federal government launches investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department

The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday afternoon.

The civil investigation is intended to determine if Louisville police participate in a “pattern or practice of violations of the Constitution or federal law,” Garland said in an announcement Monday.

The investigation will look into Louisville police officers’ use of force, including the use of force against peaceful protesters. The investigation will also assess traffic stops and the department’s execution of search warrants on private homes, Garland said.

The probe into Louisville police practices comes more than 13 months after officers with the department shot and killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment during the botched execution of a search warrant. The shooting at Taylor’s apartment led to charges of wanton endangerment for Detective Brett Hankison, who fired shots into neighboring apartments.

No one was ever charged directly for Taylor’s death.

The shooting led to frequent protests calling for greater police accountability in Louisville and nationally. Louisville police faced criticism over the shooting, but also over how they handled the subsequent demonstrations.

What happens if issues are found in Louisville policing

Garland said the Department of Justice will release a public report if there’s a pattern or practice of legal violations in Louisville’s policing. The Department of Justice will work with the city and the police department to correct those issues.

“We recognize the complex issues that make their already difficult jobs even harder,” Garland said. But he said developing measures to increase transparency and accountability were also vital to increasing community trust in the police.

Garland said he briefed Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Erika Shields about the investigation and they indicated they would cooperate.

The police department committed to some criminal justice reforms previously when it reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family. The reforms were part of the settlement.

The LMPD reform plans included requiring a commander to review and approve search warrants before they are sent forward to a judge, Fischer said at he time the settlement was announced.

Additionally, the unit’s commanding officer will act as an incident commander when warrants are executed, with a secondary commander at each location if multiple warrants are being executed at once. The changes also call for paramedics or EMS workers to be on scene if a forced-entry warrant is being executed.

Other changes included the addition of social workers to the police department to respond to some calls, incentives for police officers to live in the communities they serve, additional protocols for monetary seizures by police and increased random drug testing within the police department.

Fischer also announced that an early warning system monitoring use of force by officers will be implemented to identify those in need of more training and that changes will be made in how ongoing investigations of officers are handled when an officer leaves before the investigation is complete.

“We commend those measures,” Garland said Monday of the reforms Louisville had already committed to making.