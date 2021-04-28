Runaway tire hits elementary school students in Eastern Kentucky. 1 flown to hospital

An Eastern Kentucky elementary school student had to be flown to a hospital Tuesday after a freak accident involving a trailer tire.

Three Fallsburg Elementary School students outside were hit around 3 p.m. by a tire which had come from a trailer being hauled on a nearby road, according to Lawrence County Schools. The trailer wheel broke loose, rolled across two lanes of road, a ditch, and a ridge by the school sidewalk before it ricocheted off the school building and hit the three students.

One of the students was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital just across the state line, according to Lawrence County Schools.

“Thankfully, he was responsive and talking with those providing care while being transported,” the school district said in a social media post Tuesday.

WSAZ, a local news channel in West Virginia, later reported that the boy was a fourth-grader who suffered a concussion but was able to leave the hospital Tuesday.

The students were outside because they were holding math class outdoors, according to the school district. Two classes had been outside and were returning to the school building when the accident happened.