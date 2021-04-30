Search on for Kentucky doctor whose mower plunged over a cliff into Lake Cumberland

The view from the Burnside Island State Park in Pulaski County in 2014. cbertram@herald-leader.com

Searchers were set to continue looking Friday for a Kentucky doctor believed to have tumbled over a steep cliff into Lake Cumberland on a zero-turn riding lawnmower.

Searchers found the mower in the lake near the base of the cliff, but have not found Dr. Robert Supinski, said Capt. Troy McLin with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Supinski’s home overlooks the lake in the Slate Branch area. The yard is flat but borders a bluff about 150 feet high that drops off steeply to the lake, McLin said.

Supinski, who was in his mid-60s, was mowing his yard Wednesday afternoon.

When his wife didn’t hear the mower, she went outside to look for Supinski, then called police, McLin said.

There were tracks in the yard indicating the mower went through a fence and over the cliff, McLin said.

Searchers rappelled over the cliff but didn’t find Supinski. They later found the mower in the lake, in about 20 feet of water, McLin said.

The mower was a large Exmark model with a rollbar over the seat and a seat belt.

Supinski had been strapped in, but the seat came off the mower at some point during the accident. It was missing when searchers found the mower, McLin said.

The seat is somewhat buoyant, so may have helped carry Supinski on the current after going into the water, McLin said.

Members of the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, employees of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and others searched unsuccessfully Wednesday and Thursday for Supinski’s body, including by diving in the lake.

McLin said a volunteer search organization called Bruce’s Legacy arrived in Somerset late Thursday and planned to join the search for Supinski’s body Friday.

The organization has specialized equipment for underwater searches, including sonar.

Bruce’s Legacy, based in Wisconsin, is named in honor of Bruce Cormican, a firefighter who died while trying to recover a drowning victim, according to its site.

Supinski, an orthopedic surgeon, completed medical school at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1980 and was licensed in Kentucky in 2011, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.

State records show he didn’t renew his license after February 2020 and he was inactive as a physician.

Supinski had been injured when a wave hit a boat and flipped it over while he and family members were deep-sea fishing, McLin said.