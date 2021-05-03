Possible tornado leaves trail of major damage in Kentucky. See the aftermath

A possible tornado caused significant damage to businesses and homes in a small Kentucky town Monday morning, photos show.

The National Weather Service of Louisville said damage reports from Tompkinsville are consistent with that of a tornado. A survey crew is in the area Monday afternoon to determine the official cause of the damage.

The town located about 90 miles northeast of Nashville was under a thunderstorm warning Monday morning.

Trenton Carroll was among those who shared images of the damage the possible tornado caused. He said it “tore off roofs of houses (and) there is stuff all in the trees. My car was smashed to pieces.”

Debris filled the streets and a large tree toppled over the car, photos show.

An image shared by WBKO shows the powerful storm also went through a funeral home. The secretary at the funeral home told WBKO’s Allison Baker she did not hear a tornado siren.

A video posted on Facebook by Chad Comer at Tompkinsville National Cemetery shows a funnel cloud and heavy wind blowing an American flag.

Chris Allen, former weather director at WBKO, said “without question” it was a tornado that struck the town.

There are no reports of injuries, FOX 17 chief meteorologist Katy Morgan said.

Dispatchers said trees and power lines are down across the town, WKRN reported.

Following Monday’s incident, a temporary shelter has been set up at an old high school, WBKO’s Allison Baker said.

This is just some of the damage here to homes off of Fifth Street in Tompkinsville. I am told there is a temporary shelter set up at the old high school. The entire community is coming together to help those in need. More pictures of damage from White St. in Tompkinsville STORM DAMAGE: Photos show storm damage from Tompkinsville, Ky. this morning. A local employee reports some businesses in the area are damaged and lots of trees down



Photos: Lindsey Berry

The possible tornado comes nearly 88 years to the day of a category 4 tornado that moved through Tompkinsville, killing 18 people.