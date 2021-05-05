‘Tone deaf nonsense.’ KY State Police face backlash for post on gender, race.

Kentucky State Police faced backlash after posting this photo Tuesday, as many saw the image to be insensitive to minorities and transgender people. Photo via Kentucky State Police on Facebook

Kentucky State Police have been slammed for posting a photo to Facebook Tuesday that says “our color is gray” and “our gender is trooper,” as many have criticized those statements for being offensive to minorities and transgender people.

The image was set as the agency’s cover photo and featured several state police officials. It had more than 4,000 shares and nearly 6,000 comments Wednesday morning, many of which were from people who were upset over the message.

“You’re mocking human beings,” Rachel Marie said in a reply. “What’s wrong with you. You don’t stand by your oath to protect and serve ALL Kentuckians.”

Nikki Ceravolo Bagg said they were “mortified.”

“Have you learned nothing in the past couple of years?”

“What is this tone deaf nonsense?” Andi Shelton asked. “ ... It sure doesn’t make me feel like they’re out to protect (transgender and minority) populations in our state.”

Chris Hartman told the Herald-Leader he was “disgusted by this image, which is pretty clearly racist and transphobic.” Hartman is the executive director of the Fairness Campaign, which is a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization. The Fairness Campaign’s goal is to fight discrimination against the LGBTQ community and racial minorities.

Hartman said state police should take note of the negative comments and remove the photo.

“What they’ve done is wrong and they need to apologize,” he said, but he also said the photo is evidence of “deep-rooted problems.”

“This is the same state agency that trained their troopers using ‘wisdom’ from Adolf Hitler,” Hartman said.

Recent insensitivity from state police, other law enforcement

Kentucky State Police were criticized last year after it was discovered the agency had once used a training presentation which featured quotes from Adolph Hitler and Robert E. Lee. The training advised trainees to become “the ruthless killer.”

The report led Gov. Andy Beshear to ask for the resignation of state police Commissioner Rodney Brewer. Phillip Burnett Jr. was named acting commissioner in Brewer’s place. Burnett Jr. was eventually named the permanent commissioner.

State law enforcement also faced criticism after an instructor lifted part of a training video from a white supremacist website. The video featured a Nazi symbol and came from a source that made derogatory references to Jewish people, according to a state investigation.

Beshear subsequently directed the state to investigate all Kentucky State Police and state Department of Criminal Justice training materials.

While many were critical of the Facebook post made Tuesday, others came to the defense of state police. Debra Lynn Parsons thanked state police in a comment on the post. David Durrett commented “a lot of us will always support you.”

State police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the post. The photo was still up on the agency’s page Wednesday morning.