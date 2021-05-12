‘I am debt free.’ Central Ky. man hits $500k jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

Robert Wolfe II, a Winchester resident, won $500,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. The lump sum payment for Wolfe was $355,000 after taxes. Photo provided by the Kentucky Lottery

A Central Kentucky man’s life was changed when he hit a $500,000 jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket, and cashed in the prize this week.

Robert Wolfe II didn’t win anything when he first bought a $20 Kentucky Jackpot ticket at Gasoline Alley in Winchester Friday. But he noticed there was only one ticket remaining in the pack, and he liked to buy the last ticket. The Winchester man bought another one, and it won him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After buying the ticket and matching the number, he scratched off the prize to see what he won. He couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I started to scratch off the prize when I thought I had won $500 but as I kept scratching, there were more zeroes behind the five hundred,” he said, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. “It was quite a shock.”

With a six-figure lump sum awaiting him, Wolfe told the Kentucky Lottery he didn’t sleep after winning the money Friday. He drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville Monday to claim his check: a $355,000 payday after taxes.

“I’ve worked hard all of my life, so I never expected anything like this,” Wolfe said, according to lottery officials. “This is a blessing.”

Wolfe said the money has helped him pay off his debts.

“Everything is paid off. I am debt free,” Wolfe told lottery officials. “I’m tickled to death.”

In addition to Wolfe’s big payday, Gasoline Alley received a $5,000 prize for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.