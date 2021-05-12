Here’s how many Kentuckians can get $50 a month to help pay for broadband internet

Website technical content writer. Network service. Social media blogging. Closeup of hands typing on laptop, creating new article. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The federal government has opened sign-ups for a program that could help thousands of Kentucky households pay for broadband internet service.

Access to the program, called the Emergency Broadband Benefit, started Wednesday, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

People eligible to participate will get a discount of up to $50 a month toward the cost of broadband. The money will go directly to the service provider, not the subscriber, according to the FCC.

The FCC started the program to help people pay for internet service during the novel coronavirus pandemic, when many students are attending school virtually and people are working from home and seeing doctors online.

The program also includes a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

People are eligible to apply if they meet any one of several criteria: an income at or below 135 percent of the poverty level; participation in a benefit such as food stamps or Medicaid, or in free or reduced-price school lunches; a substantial income loss since Feb. 29, 2020 because of losing a job and having an income below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Many people across the state would be eligible. The Shaping Our Appalachia Region initiative, known as SOAR, which has pushed to increase broadband access, issued a release Wednesday to increase awareness of the FCC program.

More information is available at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, which has a link to apply, or by calling 833-511-0311.

Dozens of internet providers in Kentucky are taking part in the program. People can contact providers directly to apply as well.