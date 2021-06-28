‘For us, it’s not over.’ Eastern Kentucky flood victims are still trying to recover.

On Feb. 28, flood waters creeped overnight into Clay City, a Red River community.

The flood held parts of Clay City underwater more than 24 hours, and residents and business owners are still trying to recover from the damage. The National Weather Service said Clay City “saw significant river flooding of which hadn’t been seen in 40 to 50 years.” Powell County received a federal disaster declaration in April.

Earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up in Clay City for several days to help homeowners and renters with funding assistance. For some, it’s too little and too late.

Cody Rice and his family decided to abandoned their home that took five feet of flood waters. The house is located on Napier Lane near the Mountain Parkway, and the bridge that tunnels the creek clogged as the rain came down. His grandparents, who are almost 90, lived in the home for 40 years. It is no longer habitable.

An exposed support beam in Cody RiceÕs family home is exposed after the flooding in Clay City on Thursday, May 27, 2021. According to Cody the water got up to five feet inside the house and picked it up off the foundation, breaking the main support beam and caving in part of the ceiling. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

When FEMA officials visited the home, they offered funds for the family’s hotel stay and other expenses, since the home was no longer habitable. The agency’s long-term solution was a loan, which the family did not want. Instead, Rice’s father bought his parents a mobile home with his retirement money. The flooded home sits next to the new mobile home.

Rice says his father’s new retirement plan is an “early death.”

Rice said they have received no other help from FEMA and are currently in an appeals process to attempt to get more funding.

On Main Street, Mikki Rose’s home flooded, and she is still dealing with the lingering effects.

Rose and her husband Mikey woke up at 4 a.m. on March 1 to see floodwaters surrounding their home. The next hours were spent preparing for the waters to eventually enter their home and evacuating their three children and pets. The Roses lived there for 10 years.

Mikki Rose said it was emotional to return to the damage. The home was where she and Mikey got married, raised their children, and recently renovated. It was destroyed, she said. Rose said her husband broke down when he saw the kids’ toys scattered and their beds covered in mud.

Rose was unable to get any funding assistance from FEMA, because she said they were living in the home as they repaired it and they had insurance, which “saved their butts.” She said even with insurance, they have spent more than $5,000 since the flood to renovate the home, which included redoing the first level flooring, kitchen cabinets and the bathroom.

At first, the help came pouring in for flood victims, but now she feels forgotten.

“For us, it’s not over,” Rose said.

She said FEMA should have come sooner. Neighbors who didn’t have insurance or recovery assistance cleaned their homes the best they could, but she has concerns they have mildew and mold in them.

“FEMA waited a long time,” Rose said. “People have moved on from it.”

Down the street is school counselor Kenny Rice’s lot where his demolished home previously stood. He decided to tear down the family home after it flooded and he discovered black mold leftover from a previous flood.

“I could’ve fixed the house,” Kenny Rice said. “It would’ve taken a lot of money to spend and throw away because it’s obviously going to flood again.”

He looked into getting funding assistance from FEMA, but says he was denied because he did not have flood insurance he was required to get after getting assistance from the agency in 2004.

He is working toward a U.S. Small Business Administration loan, an agency that helps out residential owners after natural disasters, to rebuild. He said the process to rebuild is like “trying to find a unicorn.”

Khristina Everman owns K9 Chic Pet Service, which Red River abuts. Her business sustained almost 48 inches at the front door. She completely gutted and remodeled her business with her own money, costing her $25,000. She was planning to wed in Hawaii, but the money she saved went to repairing her business, which is her only source of income. Everman said she and her neighbors struggled to find answers about how to get assistance from FEMA or the Clay City Disaster Relief Fund.

“I worry about the people here in Clay City because I’m thinking if I’m struggling to get answers to find out what’s going on and to get my place back and going, because this is my livelihood, this is my only income,” Everman said last month. “Imagine the people who don’t know how to ask what do they need to do, how can they find help, what needs to be done.”

Repairs to the drywall and equipment are still seen in Khristina Everman’s grooming business in Clay City on Monday, May 24, 2021. Everman had to spend savings she was intending to spend on her wedding with repairs to the floor and drywall. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

FEMA won’t make flood victims ‘whole again’

As of last week, 85 people registered in Powell County for FEMA assistance. The agency reported about 3,000 Kentuckians in the 31 counties eligible registered for assistance. It has approved nearly $5 million in Individual Assistance disaster grants for more than 800 Kentucky homeowners and renters. The money helps survivors with rent, home repairs, home replacement and other disaster-related needs such as personal property, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

FEMA has again extended its deadline to apply for assistance to July 8.

According to FEMA spokesperson Jack Heesch, the agency’s goal is to make homes habitable and safe, but it will not make flood victims whole again. The U.S. Small Business Administration can assist with loans and local nonprofits can help with recovery, he said.

Powell County Judge-Executive James Anderson said his constituents have struggled to get help from FEMA . Over the years, the agency is “more complex and less user-friendly.” He said going through the application process doesn’t seem worth it.

Cody Rice is attempting to appeal FEMA’s decision. This week, his family received two letters, one stating they could not apply and the other was an application.

Everman is currently applying for FEMA assistance and is tripped up by the amount of information needed, like her deed and tax ID number. Some of her files are lost.

“They sure didn’t make it any easier,” Everman said.

Heesch said applicants need to prove ownership through a deed, mortgage or tax bill, or for renters, a lease agreement or rental receipt. They must prove occupancy with a utility bill and had to be living in the structure during the flooding event, from Feb. 27 to March 14. Applicants also need to show they were in touch with an insurance company whether they have flood insurance or not.

“People have to register if they want help,” Heesch said. “Otherwise, we can’t help.”