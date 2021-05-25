Kentucky has the 2nd-highest rate of depressed millennials in the U.S., study says

Kentucky is not among the best places to live for the largest generation in the United States, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Wallethub, a personal finance company, ranks Kentucky the seventh-worst place for millennials in the United States. The study ranked Kentucky second-worst among all states for the percentage of millennial residents with depression. Only West Virginia had a higher percentage of millennial residents living with depression, according to Wallethub.

The study included all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. In order to find where millennials have “thrived and struggled,” Wallethub broke the study down into five major categories: affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.

Wallethub defined “millennials” as those born between 1981 and 1996, which would make the age range 24-40.

Kentucky’s worst rankings in the major categories came in quality of life (45) and economic health (47). Kentucky also ranked 41 in millennial unemployment rate. Kentucky got better marks (11) for affordability.

Kentucky’s overall ranking for the study was 45. Several neighboring states ranked better. Ohio was 21, Tennessee was 26 and Indiana was 32. West Virginia ranked last.

The study’s analysis for quality of life took into account the share of millennials in each state, the share of millennials living with their parents, and how single-friendly and family-friendly a state was.

The study’s rankings for economic health took into account “millennial newcomers,” millennial population growth, millennial earnings growth, underemployment rate, growth of labor force participation among millennials, median student loan debt and share of millennials living in poverty.

Data for the study came from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Council for Community and Economic Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TransUnion, Corporation for National and Community Service, Child Care Aware of America, fast food menu prices, Millennial Action Project and WalletHub research.

Washington ranked best overall for millennials in the study. The rest of the top five included Washington, D.C., Utah, Massachusetts and Iowa. The bottom five included West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi, Nevada and Louisiana.