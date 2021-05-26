Kentucky
Plane crash victim in Eastern Kentucky was Florida resident
The man killed in the crash of a small airplane in Eastern Kentucky on May 24 was a resident of Florida, according to Kentucky State Police.
The man was Timothy Michael Pankiewicz, 62, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., state police said in a news release.
Pankiewicz was flying from Florida to Ohio when his plane went down in Breathitt County.
State police received a call just after 1:30 p.m. on May 24, that a plane had crashed in a field and was on fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
