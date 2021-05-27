Kentucky man reportedly steals cop car after officials find a grenade in his truck

Steven Tackett is accused of escaping detainment and stealing a police cruiser in Jenkins, Ky., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The cruiser was allegedly recovered later. Jenkins Police Department on Facebook

Kentucky police are searching for a man who allegedly escaped detainment Wednesday and stole a police cruiser, according to local police and multiple reports.

The man was reportedly discovered to have guns, ammunition and a grenade in his truck, which he left behind when he fled in a cop car. The Jenkins Police Department warned that Steven Tackett, the suspected cruiser thief, is armed.

The Letcher County sheriff’s office announced later Wednesday that the cruiser had been recovered and wasn’t damaged. Tackett is from Brushy Fork in Pike County, according to Letcher officials, and Pike County is where the vehicle was reportedly later found.

Tackett was still at-large Thursday, and local citizens were warned to contact 911 — rather than approach him — if they saw him.

Tackett had allegedly been detained by Jenkins police in the parking lot of a Double Kwik gas station after the weapons were found in his vehicle, according to multiple reports. Tackett was in the back of the police chief’s cruiser when he escaped, according to WYMT.

“The dude was handcuffed behind his back, in the backseat of my cruiser, gate shut,” Jenkins Police Chief Hunter Holbrook told WYMT, a CBS affiliate in Eastern Kentucky. “So I don’t know if he kicked the cage out, got his arms in front of him and somehow weaseled through there or what. But we heard the horn honk and the cruiser takes off.”

Kentucky State Police’s Hazardous Devices unit reportedly responded to the scene to investigate the weaponry, according to WXKQ in Whitesburg.