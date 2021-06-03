The SOAR Summit picks a new Eastern Kentucky city to host its conference

A view of the railroad tracks that run through downtown Corbin. The town grew up around the Louisville & Nashville Railroad, which later became part CSX. The old L&N depot, is on the right of the tracks at the center of the photo. Bill Estep photo bestep@herald-leader.com

Moving from its inaugural location in Pikeville, the Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit will be hosted in Corbin this fall.

Pikeville has been the home of SOAR’s yearly conference since it was formed in 2013. Last year, the conference was held virtually because of COVID-19.

Colby Hall, the organization’s new executive director, said the non-profit wanted to give all cities in the region an equal chance to bid for the conference.

Corbin was picked out of seven communities that expressed interest in hosting, including Pikeville, which submitted a full bid.

Hall said Corbin checked a lot of key boxes, such as its venue space, the Corbin Arena, which has a large floor and a conference area for breakout sessions, along with having a thriving downtown.

Hall said selecting the SOAR Summit location will continue to be a competitively bid process moving forward.

Hall, Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, State Senate President Robert Stivers and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus announced the new location Thursday at Second & Main in downtown Corbin.

Hall said the move from Pikeville to Corbin will allow the Summit to reach a new audience and keeps the summit fresh and lively each year.

With Corbin as the host, Cumberland Valley residents may hear about the SOAR Summit for the first time, Rogers said. He added the conference will be a boost to the tri-county economy, which encompasses Laurel, Knox and Whitley.

The summits have attracted 10,000 participants over the years.

Rogers, who was one of SOAR’s founding board members, said the organization was created to respond to the sharp decline in the coal economy. SOAR aimed to bring together the region and help plot a new economic future.

The summit is Oct. 13-14. Hall said the focus will be on broadband internet access.