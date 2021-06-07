Eastern Kentucky flood victims can apply for special disaster food benefits

A utility vehicle works to remove water and mud from Lumber Street after severe flooding in downtown in Beattyville Ky., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Lexington Herald-Leader

Eastern Kentuckians who were impacted by record-setting flooding earlier this year can apply for disaster food benefits over the next seven days.

Flood-affected residents who lived or worked in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell from Feb. 26 to March 14 are eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP. These nine counties were approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for individual assistance in April.

Kentucky is also requesting D-SNAP approval for the other 22 counties that later received an Individual Assistance Declaration due to flooding.

“We are grateful for the quick aid response we continue to receive from FEMA and our state, local and federal government partners,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Thank you to everyone working with us to help feed families that continue to be impacted by historic flooding.”

Residents of affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky. A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding.

“If one person is going hungry, that is one too many,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “This assistance will help Kentuckians access the help they need to keep food on their tables.”

Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said eligible families can use the benefits at local groceries and farmers’ markets.

Residents of the nine impacted counties can apply until June 14 by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 1-855-306-8959 or applying in person at one of these local DCBS offices:

Breathitt County: 355 Broadway, Jackson, Ky., 41339

Martin County: 104 E. Main St., Suite 200, Inez, Ky., 41224 Powell County: 124 N. Main St., Stanton, Ky., 40380