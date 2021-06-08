Man gets into fight at bar, returns with rifle ‘in ready position,’ Kentucky cops say

A Kentucky man was arrested after he ran into a Louisville bar with a loaded rifle. He had gotten into a fight at the business with patrons, cops say.

A man who ran into a crowded Kentucky bar with a fully loaded automatic rifle led fearful patrons to flee for their safety Saturday, officials say.

Police in Louisville say 25-year-old Carmon Tussey brought the gun into O’Sheas Irish Pub after he got into a fight with patrons. Tussey told arresting officers he came back to shoot them, according to an arrest citation.

Tussey ran with the pistol “in ready position” toward the bar and officers immediately chased after him as patrons fled, according to police.

A good Samaritan grabbed Tussey and officers pulled away his gun before taking him into custody, the arrest citation states.

“His threats put everyone on scene at the public venue in fear of serious physical injury or death,” police said.

Tussey was charged with menacing, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Court records show he pleaded not guilty and a $150,000 bond for his release from jail was set Monday.

Tussey told officers when he was arrested “that he should have just shot,” an arrest citation states.

A few hours before the incident, Tussey was in line at the bar and asked officers what type of rounds would and would not penetrate their body armor.

“Officers believe that had (Tussey) not been stopped, someone would have been seriously injured or killed,” police said.

In 2015, Tussey was arrested and charged with murder and robbery in the death of Miguel Macias, who was killed at an apartment party, according to court records and WLKY. He was found not guilty and was acquitted on all charges, court records show.