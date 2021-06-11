Beach at lake in Kentucky reopens after contamination cleared

Spillway Beach at Laurel River Lake was closed for E. coli contamination but reopened on June 11, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. Cody Hensley

A beach at a Southern Kentucky lake that had been closed because of E. coli contamination has reopened Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

The Corps closed the area at Laurel River Lake, known as Spillway Beach, on June 4 after detecting E. coli in the water, according to a news release.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting. Geese were suspected as one source of the contamination.

Test results the Corps received late Thursday showed that the water quality at the beach was acceptable for swimming, the agency said in a release.

The lake in Laurel and Whitley counties is about 19 miles long and has a normal summer surface area of 5,600 acres. Nearby Lake Cumberland is much larger at 101 miles long, with a surface area that usually fluctuates between 50,250 acres and 35,820, according to the Corps of Engineers.