After a tough year, Eastern Kentucky toy giveaway ‘warms your heart’

A line about seven cars deep pulls up in front of two semi-tractor trailers with boxes set in front of them.

Volunteers and staff with the Christian Appalachian Project smile and wave as children looking eagerly out car windows at the piles of bags.

Smiles and thank you’s are plentiful as children and parents express their gratitude while pulling around to leave the parking lot of Lawrence County High School in Eastern Kentucky, south of Ashland.

“That’s what it’s all about, bring a little joy to kids in these communities,” Operations Sharing Program Manager Aaron Thoms said during the Thursday distribution event.

Just over 200 cars came through the giveaway event receiving toys, games, books snacks and drinks.

Staff and volunteers with the Christian Appalachian Project distribute bags of snacks with toys, books and games in partnership with Toys for Tots and Good360 at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky., Thursday, June 24, 2021. This was the 8th distribution event throughout Eastern Kentucky held by CAP and it saw over 200 families come through. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Kace Nezbeth, 4, smiles after receiving a bag of toys from the Christian Appalachian Project a giveaway at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky., Thursday, June 24, 2021. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

“With COVID and the flooding and winter storms in this area, its just been tough and being out here at all these distributions warms your heart, seeing the kids smile. They’re at least having a good day today,” Thoms said.

CAP (Christian Appalachian Project) coordinated with other charity groups, Toys for Tots and Good360 in the distribution. This was the eighth distribution event held in Central and Eastern Kentucky this year.

A Lego set can be seen through a plastic bag in a box of packages ready to be given to children during a toy distribution event held by the Christian Appalachian Project in partnership with Toys for Tots and Good360 at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky., Thursday, June 24, 2021. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Staff and volunteers with the Christian Appalachian Project distribute bags of snacks with toys, books and games in partnership with Toys for Tots and Good360 at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky., Thursday, June 24, 2021. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com