Kentucky

Man fleeing after domestic altercation dies in motorcycle crash, state police say

Kentucky State Police cruiser lights.
Kentucky State Police cruiser lights. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

A man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning as he was fleeing police in Barren County after a reported “physical domestic altercation,” according to Kentucky State Police.

Joshua Hartigan, 34, of Westmoreland, Tenn., fled on a motorcycle when police responded to the reported domestic altercation, according to state police. Officers with the Glasgow Police Department pursued Hartigan, who went off the road in a curve.

Hartigan died at the scene of the crash, which was in the area of the 6600 block of Scottsville Road, according to state police.

Glasgow police requested state police to respond and investigate the fatal crash.

