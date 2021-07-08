Kentucky bird illnesses & deaths: How to help

One of the types of birds affected by a mysterious condition. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources

As wildlife experts investigate what’s killing birds in Kentucky and other states, residents can take steps to help. Here are some answers to key questions.

What Kentuckians can do to help

If you have bird feeders out in Bullitt, Campbell, Madison, Jefferson, Boone or Kenton counties, take them down. Residents of surrounding counties can do the same as a precaution. There are concerns that congregating birds can spread the condition to each other.

Kentuckians in other counties were urged to clean their birdbaths and feeders with a 10 percent bleach solution.

Avoid touching dead birds when possible, but wear protective gloves and wash hands when moving them is necessary.

Keep pets and livestock away from dead birds.

Report sightings of ill or dead birds using the online form. With the form, submit photos of the bird to help experts determine whether it has the ailment. “The pictures have been worth 1,000 words,” said Fish & Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Christine Casey.

What are the symptoms to look for

Crusty discharge and swelling of the eye area, as well as neurological signs, such as rapid eye activity and uncoordinated movements.

What birds are affected?

The bird varieties most impacted include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins, Casey said.

What is known about the cause?

Experts from several states can say what it’s not. Salmonella and Chlamydia, avian flu, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease virus and Trichomonas parasites.

What other states have had reports of sick, dying birds?

Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana