Kentucky bird illnesses & deaths: How to help

One of the types of birds affected by a mysterious condition.
As wildlife experts investigate what’s killing birds in Kentucky and other states, residents can take steps to help. Here are some answers to key questions.

What Kentuckians can do to help

What are the symptoms to look for

Crusty discharge and swelling of the eye area, as well as neurological signs, such as rapid eye activity and uncoordinated movements.

What birds are affected?

The bird varieties most impacted include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins, Casey said.

What is known about the cause?

Experts from several states can say what it’s not. Salmonella and Chlamydia, avian flu, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease virus and Trichomonas parasites.

What other states have had reports of sick, dying birds?

Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana

