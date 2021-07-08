Woman found dead on Estill County road; Kentucky authorities suspect foul play

File photo

A woman was found dead in Estill County, and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 911 received a report of a female found on a rural Estill County road, according to state police. Responding emergency personnel discovered the woman in the middle of Marbleyard Road, close to the Powell County line.

Estill County Coroner Jimmie Wise pronounced her dead.

Her body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Wise told WKYT that authorities have not been able to identify the body, but the woman was around 35 years of age.

Those involved in the investigation suspect foul play, but whether she was killed at the scene or dumped there after she died remains unknown, Wise told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

State police asked anyone with information to contact Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or local law enforcement.