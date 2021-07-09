Freeing riverboat stuck in Lake Barkley in Kentucky takes longer than expected

The cruise vessel, American Jazz, ran aground on a sand bar on Thursday. The cruise line and the Coast Guard are working to dislodge it. Photo courtesy of American Cruise Line.

More than 100 passengers on a stranded riverboat in Kentucky will be removed from the ship as efforts to free the vessel take longer than expected, the cruise company said Friday.

American Cruise Lines, which operates the American Jazz, provided an update on efforts Friday to get the ship off a sandbar in Lake Barkley in Western Kentucky where it got stuck on a cruise to Nashville.

The Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley said it learned Thursday morning from American Cruise Line that the vessel was aground in Canton. The vessel was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members; no injuries, pollution or damage to the ship have been reported.

American Jazz was en route from Memphis to Nashville when it got stuck near mile marker 62 on the Cumberland River.

The Coast Guard said it was working with American Cruise Line to dislodge American Jazz.

The Coast Guard deployed a shallow-water boat to the scene along with a marine safety unity. WKRN reported that at least one tugboat is attempting to move the cruise vessel.

In a tweet, American Cruise Line said Friday afternoon that the effort to dislodge the vessel is “taking longer than expected” but they hope to “disembark guests today via tender and have them proceed to Nashville, where they will be able to participate in regularly scheduled shore excursions.”

“American Cruise Lines has been operating in Lake Barkley for almost 10 years ... we regret this incident,” the company said. According to American Cruise Line public relations manager Alexa Paolella, they operate a fleet of 13 vessels in over 30 states.

American Jazz, which was on a seven-night cruise, is a new boat that passed its sea trials, during which its seaworthiness and safety were tested, nearly a year ago in August 2020. The ship’s capacity is 190 passengers, according to the company.

Coast Guard officials are currently investigating the situation to determine a cause.