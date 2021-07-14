‘Please send prayers.’ Fiery crash kills Kentucky dad, 3 children.

Anthony Snow and children Joseph Snow, Mary Snow and Victor Meyers were killed in a car crash while driving back from vacation in Virginia Beach on July 12. GoFundMe

A Newport family was driving home from a vacation in Virginia Beach when a father and three children were killed in a crash.

Family and friends mourned the deaths on social media and Newport Independent Schools said its grieving “over the horrible loss of life.”

Anthony Snow, 53, had a “medical emergency,” which caused him to swerve the vehicle off I-64 and hit a pole in New Kent County, Va, according to a fundraiser on gofundme and information police provided to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

According to the gofundme and WKYT, the vehicle caught fire, and Snow died from his injuries at the scene along with three children in the back seat — 9-year-old Victor Meyers, 11-year-old Mary Snow and 13-year-old Joseph Snow.

Ishia Palmisano, 34, was sitting in the front seat when the car crashed and she was taken to a Richmond, Va., hospital with serious injuries, WKYT reported.

Family and friends posted messages of grief and support on social media.

Palmisano’s cousin, Brenda Bare, said in a Facebook post, “It has been a rough week to say the least ... It can’t be put into words but please send prayers for my extended family.”

Family friend Faith Norman posted, “I love you and will always voice how amazing you and your family are, Ishia Palmisano you were there and I’m gonna be here for you always.”

The three children attended Newport Independent Public Schools, and District Superintendent Tony Watts issued a statement about the accident on the district’s website.

“All of us with the Newport Independent Schools are grieving over the horrible loss of life that happened Monday during a tragic automobile accident in Virginia,” Watts said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the family.”

On Tuesday, a GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for Palmisano’s medical costs and memorial expenses for the family. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised more than $16,000 of its $60,000 goal. The funds would be used to help Palmisano and to cover services for the father and children..