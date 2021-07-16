Ky. gas station took advantage of customers during pipeline shutdown, AG says

Dave Falica of Lexington pumped gas at Thornton’s on Winchester Road near I-75 in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday Feb. 23, 2011. Photo by Pablo Alcal‡ | Staff

A Knox County gas station and convenience store that unfairly upped the price of gasoline to take advantage of consumers during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown will have to pay more than $5,000 in profit disgorgement, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office said.

Brothers Market in Girdler raised the price of regular gasoline by 9.3 to 19.4 percent after the pipeline shut down in May, selling 6,860 gallons of gas for an extra profit of $5,666, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said in a news release.

The Office of Consumer Protection received eleven complaints of suspected price gouging at Brothers Market, the AG’s office said.

“While investigating these complaints against Brothers Market, the Knox County retailer admitted to increasing their gasoline prices to capitalize on increased buying spurred by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown,” the news release stated.

The business reached a settlement with the state, agreeing to give up the extra profit.

“If the retailer violates the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act again, the store will be liable for the waived civil penalties, totaling $41,160.24, and will face additional enforcement action by the Attorney General’s office,” the news release stated.

Some stores around Kentucky reported shortages of gas during the shutdown that followed a cyber attack by hackers, but a AAA spokeswoman said that was because consumers who were worried about a possible shortage rushed to fill their tanks and gas cans, depleting supplies at some gas stations.