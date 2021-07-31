Ky. sheriff’s deputy dies in ATV collision; child has life-threatening injuries

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy died and a 7-year-old child was critically injured in an ATV crash in Hardin County Friday.

Deputy Kevin Johnson was riding the ATV with the child as a passenger near the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a fence, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

The Hardin County coroner’s office pronounced Johnson, 36, of Elizabethtown, dead at the scene. The child had life-threatening injuries and was taken by helicopter to Norton Children’s Hospital. state police said.

State police said the sheriff’s office called them for assistance at the scene of the collision at about 8 p.m. State police said they are investigating.