Flood relief efforts persist in Nicholas County. Mayor: Some insurance claims denied

Floodwater almost covered a pickup truck in Nicholas County. Relief efforts are ongoing following Friday’s flooding. Facebook

A “mountain of debris,” displaced residents and insurance company refusals to pay followed last week’s Nicholas County flooding but so did the donations, relief efforts and offers of help.

Cleanup continues after rain-driven floodwater swept into the area early Friday, washing away cars and buildings. At least one person died, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton declared a local state of emergency in the county.

Residents and businesses have taken stock of the damage and began the process of cleaning and rebuilding. The Carlisle mayor, Ronnie Clark, said the city has a “mountain of debris,” and many residents are displaced after the flood destroyed their homes.

“We’re trying to help those in every which way that we can,” he said. “A lot [of people] are getting denials from their insurance company on payment because it’s a flood.”

Clark said the disaster impacted both residential and commercial properties; for example, the basement of a local furniture store flooded and ruined several mattresses and pieces of furniture.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The owners of a locally-owned restaurant in Carlisle, Tracks Restaurant, posted on Facebook about the damage to the building. “Yes we took a big hit but I’m counting my blessings because I have a home, bed and all my personal belongs to go home to tonight,” the post said. “I would not want to live anywhere else other than my little hometown of Carlisle, Ky.”

The National Guard Armory on Concrete Road is open for those needing shelter and is accepting donations of clothes, food and housewares. Clark also said there will be an account at a local bank where community members can donate money to go toward the relief costs.

Residents of Carlisle created a Facebook group called “Carlisle’s Comeback” where people can share information about needed items, free food available and updates about the relief efforts.

One member of the group, Bethaney Scrogham, said, “I just wanted to thank EVERYONE in the community for all the love and support we have received the past few days. It’s very overwhelming ... I’ve never seen a town pull together like this before.”

Local churches are also getting involved; CrossPoint Community Church posted on Facebook that they would be accepting items to donate to the residents of Nicholas County.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“There have been a lot of good people involved in trying to right this back up a little bit,” Clark said. “We’re here, and we’re surviving.”

Gov. Andy Beshear will be visiting the areas affected by the flood on Tuesday afternoon.