Student arrested after threat reported at the site of Kentucky school shooting

A student is in custody in Marshall County, the scene of a deadly Western Kentucky school shooting in 2018, after threats were made after school Thursday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile student after school officials reported that a threat had been made “for the morning of 08-13-2021 at Marshall County High School,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Chief Deputy Tim Reynolds said on Friday that no weapons had been found. “It was a statement only,” Reynolds told the Herald-Leader. Specifics of the threat have not been made public.

The student was charged with terroristic threatening and place in the regional juvenile detention center. Arraignment has not been scheduled.

According to the post, information about the threat came after school hours Thursday, “and no students or staff members were at any time in any danger today during school hours.

On Jan. 24, 2018, two 15-year-old students were killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School that wounded 14 others. Bailey Nicole Holt died at the scene, and Preston Ryan Cope died at a hospital.

In April 2020, fellow student Gabriel Parker pleaded guilty to the mass shooting; he was sentenced to life in prison in June 2020.