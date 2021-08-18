Child injured after Eastern Kentucky school bus overturns with 22 kids aboard

Tri-City Herald

A Letcher County child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a school bus carrying 22 kids ran off the road and overturned, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police responded to the accident around 3:30 p.m. on Goose Creek Road in Neon. Troopers arrived and found the bus was overturned in a ditch off the right shoulder, according to state police.

“Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported one child to Whitesburg A.R.H, to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash,” trooper Matthew Gayheart said in a statement. “The remaining children were released to their guardians soon after that.”

State police didn’t immediately respond to questions on the cause of the accident. The bus driver was wearing a seat belt. The crash was under investigation by a Post 13 trooper, police said.

“There’s no wrongdoing by the bus driver, it’s simply just an accident,” Gayheart told the Herald-Leader Wednesday.

