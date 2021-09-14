Kentucky

1 dead, others seriously hurt after a 3-vehicle crash in Kentucky, officials say

One person is dead and four others have “serious injuries” after a crash Tuesday in Laurel County, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on U.S. 25 about 6 miles south of London, according to Deputy Gilbert Acciardo from the sheriff’s office. It involved three vehicles, Acciardo said. Crash reconstruction investigators with the sheriff’s office were at the scene, Acciardo said. The road was closed until about 1:45 p.m., according to Acciardo.

Investigators hadn’t yet released the name of the person who died. Acciardo said he would have “more information to follow.”

