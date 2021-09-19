2 people dead after car overturns in Eastern Kentucky, state police say

Kentucky State Police cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

Two people died after a car ran off the road and overturned in Bell County Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. in Arjay, state police said. It happened on Kentucky Route 66 and involved one car. The driver, 48-year-old Michael Collett, died on scene. A passenger, 22-year-old Charles Upton, also died on scene.

The two were traveling East in a KIA passenger car and “veered off the roadway into a ditch line,” state police said in a news release. The KIA overturned after hitting the ditch line and both victims were ejected from the car.

Both victims were Arjay residents, state police said. A Bell County deputy coroner declared them dead on scene.

A state police trooper was investigating the crash, officials said.

