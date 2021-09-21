‘True heart of a teacher.’ KY school district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19.

Jenkins Independent Schools said in a Facebook post that teacher Joannie Bartley, who died Monday evening, “loved serving her students.” Facebook

A 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher has died after battling coronavirus.

The school system offered condolences on the death of Joannie Bartley, a teacher at Jenkins Middle High School, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, saying she “was a special person with a true heart of a teacher..”

Bartley died Monday at Pikeville Medical Center, an obituary at Lucas & Son Funeral Home stated.

“Joannie Bartley was a wonderful person and a tremendous teacher,” Superintendent Damian Johnson said in a statement. “Our Cavalier family is greater for having had her as a part of it. She was a role model and positive influence for her students and she will be missed by all who knew her.”

Johnson confirmed Tuesday night that Bartley died while being treated for COVID-19.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a Sept. 6 Facebook post, Bartley said she had tested positive for COVID, despite being fully vaccinated and always wearing her mask.

Bartley’s husband, Adam Bartley, had shared a post on Facebook Saturday, saying that his wife had developed “COVID pneumonia” and was being admitted to a COVID-19 unit.

The same day, Jessica Hopkins Tackett asked for prayers for her “sissy” Joannie Bentley Bartley and her husband.

“Joannie has MS and has been battling Covid at home but today she had to go to the emergency room,” Tackett wrote. “They are gonna admit her to the Covid floor. Not only is having Covid bad enough but being alone and staying alone without your family or loved ones is even harder. She and Adam Bartley lay all their trust in our Sweet Jesus for healing so please whisper their names. Pray for Adam he has been right by her side.”

Bartley’s Facebook page says she taught middle school math.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The school district said counseling and bereavement support services would be available for students and staff members.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but we know that our students and staff will lean on and lift up one another as they fondly remember their teacher, co-worker, and friend,” the district said in the post.

At least 36 Kentucky K-12 schools employees have died as a result of coronavirus since 2020.

“It seems like each day we learn of yet another heartbreaking loss as COVID-19 is taking aim at our teachers and school staff across Kentucky and we are seeing valuable members of the education community being taken too early by this horrible virus,” said Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman.

“Each and every one of our educators and staff members are important to us and to our students. We cannot sit by and let this virus claim more lives without trying to turn the tide,” Tatman said.

Tatman said state education officials want to continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.

“We understand the difficult conversations that can occur when talking about the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “However, when you look at the low risks of these FDA approved vaccines versus the huge risk of contracting the virus and the disruption it can have on your life, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of COVID.”

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 6:40 PM.