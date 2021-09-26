Prostitute shoots at client in robbery, but hits another prostitute, Kentucky cops say

A prostitute accidentally shot another prostitute during a robbery at a client’s home in Florence, Kentucky. The Sun News file photo

A woman was shot Saturday evening in Kentucky after a prostitute fired at their client and missed, police told local outlets.

A Florence man paid for two women to come to his apartment for sex, according to police, but at least one of them attempted to rob the client, WKRC reported. A struggle ensued and a 21-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the man, but hit the other sex worker instead.

She drove the woman to a hospital for treatment for injuries later determined to be non-life threatening, WLWT reported.

Police received a call about a robbery around 6:30 p.m., and then another call about a woman in the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later, according to the TV station, and investigators soon realized the two incidents were connected.

The accused shooter was booked into the Boone County Jail on charges of robbery, assault, and wanton endangerment, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The man and injured woman are facing charges of prostitution.

