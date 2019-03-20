Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking a cold front toward Kentucky

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
We have a cold front marching toward the state and it will arrive later tonight and early Thursday. This will bring an increase in showers and winds, but will bring a decrease in the numbers from your car thermometer as spring arrives. 

Ahead of this front, temps surge to around 60 today with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers move in later this evening, with the bulk of the action coming later tonight and Thursday morning.

A much colder wind will below on Thursday as highs stay in the 40s. Clouds will linger, making for a rather raw day across central and eastern Kentucky..

