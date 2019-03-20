Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking a cold front toward Kentucky

We have a cold front marching toward the state and it will arrive later tonight and early Thursday. This will bring an increase in showers and winds, but will bring a decrease in the numbers from your car thermometer as spring arrives.
Ahead of this front, temps surge to around 60 today with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers move in later this evening, with the bulk of the action coming later tonight and Thursday morning.
A much colder wind will below on Thursday as highs stay in the 40s. Clouds will linger, making for a rather raw day across central and eastern Kentucky..
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments