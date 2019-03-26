Chris Bailey’s forecast: Here comes better weather

Sunny skies are about to take the weather reigns and will dominate the weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures are cold now, but will moderate very quickly for the second half of the week.
Temps out there today start in the 20s with upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
High pressure slides off to our east for the rest of the week, turning our winds to the west and southwest. That means an increase in temperatures from Wednesday through Friday. Highs Wednesday will generally be in the 60s, but reach 65-70 degrees for highs Thursday and Friday.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
