Chris Bailey's forecast: Mild weather for Keeneland

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have a very mild pattern coming at us for the next several days and that includes the opening of the spring meet at Keeneland. This mild pattern may become warm for a day or two, but some storms look to crash the party.

Let us begin with today and roll ahead. Highs top out in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The opening day for the spring meet at Keeneland is Thursday and the weather looks to cooperate. Highs will be near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray storm can’t be ruled out. The best chance may come later Thursday night and early Friday.

