Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Mild weather for Keeneland

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

We have a very mild pattern coming at us for the next several days and that includes the opening of the spring meet at Keeneland. This mild pattern may become warm for a day or two, but some storms look to crash the party.

Let us begin with today and roll ahead. Highs top out in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The opening day for the spring meet at Keeneland is Thursday and the weather looks to cooperate. Highs will be near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray storm can’t be ruled out. The best chance may come later Thursday night and early Friday.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

  Comments  

Read Next

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Here comes better weather

Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Here comes better weather

Sunny skies are about to take the weather reigns and will dominate the weather in centraly Kentucky for the rest of the week. Temperatures are cold now, but will moderate very quickly for the second half of the week.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WEATHER NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service