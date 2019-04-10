Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Stormy setup ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

It’s another gorgeous day in the making for central and eastern Kentucky, but stormier times are just around the corner. We’re tracking two different systems ready to impact the region from Friday through Monday.

As always, let’s begin with the precious present. We have a mix of sun and clouds across the region today as temps reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Southwesterly winds kick into high gear on Thursday, boosting temps into the upper 70s to near 80. The day is a dry one, but that changes Thursday night and Friday morning when a cold front arrives. This will have a band of showers and storms along it. Winds will also be a big player and could reach 40mph at times.

