Cabin badly damaged by falling tree at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

A large tree fell on a cabin at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park in Russell County on April 14, 2019, causing significant damage.
A cabin was badly damaged at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park in Russell County early Sunday when a tree crashed down on it, but the occupants escaped without serious injury.

There were six people staying at the cabin when the tree hit it, according to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

The cabinet did not immediately provide information on injuries that resulted but said some of the people were taken to a hospital.

H.M. Bottom, the emergency manager for Russell County, said three children at the cabin were taken to the hospital, one by private vehicle and two by ambulance. None had serious injuries, he said.

A woman at the cabin also went to the hospital after suffering chest pains, Bottom said.

Bottom said a man staying at the cabin was outside when the tree fell, and he and neighbors pulled others from the cabin through a window.

The tree knocked the cabin off its foundation, Bottom said.

Commenters on Facebook said winds were high around the lake early Sunday, and videos showed damage to other facilities.

