Weather News Chris Bailey’s forecast: Stormy changes ahead

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

We have another rather steamy day across the state, but changes are about ready to blow in. These changes mean storms before cooler air starts to take more control of the pattern.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Skies will be partly sunny with temps back into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be gusty and could help blow up a thunderstorm or two. Much of this action looks fairly isolated.

As a cold front sinks closer to the region from the northwest on Wednesday, a few rounds of showers and storms should be able to dive in from the west and northwest.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.